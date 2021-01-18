Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $21.17 on Monday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

