Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

