TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Hits $7.65 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, TenX has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,715,690 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

