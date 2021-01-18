Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.30. 62,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,350. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.