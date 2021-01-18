Terex Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of TEX opened at $37.51 on Monday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

