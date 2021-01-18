Ternio (TERN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Ternio has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternio has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

