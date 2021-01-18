Terra (LUNA) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $419.78 million and $22.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra

Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra's total supply is 994,359,173 coins and its circulating supply is 484,832,967 coins.

The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

