Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

