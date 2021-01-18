Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

