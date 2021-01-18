Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCDY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.