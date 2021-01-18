The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.60. 28,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

