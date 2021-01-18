The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,820. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,867,740 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

