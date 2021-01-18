The Gap, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of GPS opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Gap by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

