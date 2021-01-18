The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €38.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.45 ($40.53).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €34.07 ($40.08) on Monday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.93.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

