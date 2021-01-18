The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $616.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $557.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $10.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,230. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average is $390.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $570.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

