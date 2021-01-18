The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,585 ($99.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,274 ($81.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,455,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,298.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,527.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.72 billion and a PE ratio of -16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

