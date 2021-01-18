The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Neutral

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

