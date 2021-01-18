The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

HAIN opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.