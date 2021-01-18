The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of WEDXF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The Westaim has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

