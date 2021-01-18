Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 647,843 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Inc. Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

