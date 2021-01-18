Thrive Token Trading 58.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $552,706.59 and $6,735.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.