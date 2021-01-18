thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.83 ($9.21).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Monday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.50 and a 200 day moving average of €6.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

