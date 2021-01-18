thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

