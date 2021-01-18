Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after acquiring an additional 160,222 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,389,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

