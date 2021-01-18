Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TBLMY opened at $14.24 on Monday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBLMY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tiger Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.