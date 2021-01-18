Time New Bank One Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $1.59 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

