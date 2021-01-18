Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) Given a C$0.90 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) has been given a C$0.90 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. Titan Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.