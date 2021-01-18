Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 28,839 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Get Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) alerts:

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.