TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $522,855.40 and approximately $252.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 237.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000116 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

