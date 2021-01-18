Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

