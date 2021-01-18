TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREYF. TD Securities downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $2.29 on Monday. TORC Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

