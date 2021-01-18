TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOG. TD Securities lowered TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

TSE:TOG traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.79. 540,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.46.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

