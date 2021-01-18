Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

