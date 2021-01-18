Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TRNS opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock worth $662,867. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

