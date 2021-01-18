TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

NYSE TDG traded down $21.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $584.99. 8,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,180. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.69. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

