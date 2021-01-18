TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $584.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.83 and its 200 day moving average is $516.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.