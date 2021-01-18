Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

