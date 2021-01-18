Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $590.00

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64), with a volume of 32510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

The firm has a market cap of £272.14 million and a PE ratio of 52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.76.

About Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.