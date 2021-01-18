Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.09). Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 8.61 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 184.81 ($2.41). The company had a trading volume of 6,757,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,786. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

