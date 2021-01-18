Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.09). Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 8.61 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 184.81 ($2.41). The company had a trading volume of 6,757,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,786. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) Company Profile
