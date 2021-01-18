TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $275,595.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

