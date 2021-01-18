TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $416.20 million and $87.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 416,032,779 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

