Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $144.61 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $149.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

