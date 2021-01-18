Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAG. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

PAG stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.