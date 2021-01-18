Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

