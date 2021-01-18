Truist Securiti Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.52, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.