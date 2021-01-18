Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

ABG opened at $162.46 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

