Truist Securiti Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $74.17 on Monday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.