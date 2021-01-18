Truist Securiti Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

