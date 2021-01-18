TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

