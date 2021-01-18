TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Insider Peter Krueger Buys 39,663 Shares

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 395.30 ($5.16) on Monday. TUI AG has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. TUI AG (TUI.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

