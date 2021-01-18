Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.
In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
TUP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
