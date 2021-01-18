Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

